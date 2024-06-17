EVM Row: Shinde Sena minister slams ‘still very young’ Aaditya Thackeray amid blame-game over Mumbai Lok Sabha seat
Political turmoil in Shiv Sena as rival factions clash over EVM tampering allegations. Aaditya Thackeray asserts victory in Mumbai North West, triggering court battle. Deepak Kesarkar accuses Thackeray of sowing confusion.
EVM Row: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray has said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, and the party will go to court claiming the same. Shinde Sena leader and Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar hit back at the MLA from Worli, Mumbai, and alleged that the latter ‘always tries to create confusion’.