Tollywood actor Koel Mallick, Babul Supriyo, ex-Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar among TMC nominees for RS polls

The Trinamool Congress on Friday evening announced the names of minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, advocate Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across multiple states, including West Bengal, will be held on March 16.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them," the TMC said in a post on X.

"May they continue to uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian," it said.

Supriyo, who joined the TMC in 2021, is currently a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. Kumar served as the Director General of Police and earlier as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.