Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik elected leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly
Former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he would be the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly. BJD leader Patnaik also informed that the party has elected Prasanna Acharya as the Deputy Leader of the BJD in the legislature, Pramila Mallik as the Chief Whip and Pratap Keshari Deb as the Deputy Chief Whip of the party.