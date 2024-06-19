Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik elected leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly

Former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he would be the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly. BJD leader Patnaik also informed that the party has elected Prasanna Acharya as the Deputy Leader of the BJD in the legislature, Pramila Mallik as the Chief Whip and Pratap Keshari Deb as the Deputy Chief Whip of the party.

Naveen Patnaik said, "We just had a meeting of the BJD MLAs who have been elected to the recent elections. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the LoP and the leader of the Biju Legislative Party".

Speaking to reporters, Patnaik said the decision was taken at the BJD's legislature party meeting.

"We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party," he said.

Senior MLA Prasanna Acharya was named the deputy leader of the opposition, while former speaker Pramila Mallik would be the chief whip of the opposition in the House.

Patnaik named Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip of the opposition in the assembly.

The BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years, lost power to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections. The narrative of Patnaik's defeat was twofold. Not only had he lost his chief minister's chair, held firmly since 2000, but he also faced an unexpected defeat in Kantabanji, which he contested alongside his traditional Hinjili assembly seat.

Patnaik took oath as member of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 Assembly seats followed by BJD (51), Congress (14), CPIM (1) and Independents (3). In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, as many as 82 are first-time MLAs.

While Mohan Charan Majhi is the leader of the House, BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik is the unanimously elected Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.