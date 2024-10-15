Exhausted Gazans defy evacuation orders as Israel presses new offensive
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Oct 2024, 07:40 PM IST
SummaryMany Palestinians are staying put as Israel’s military orders civilians to leave large parts of northern Gaza as it conducts an offensive against Hamas militants.
Israel’s military is ordering civilians to leave large parts of northern Gaza as it conducts an offensive against Hamas militants in Jabalia refugee camp.
