In the lead-up to Jammu and Kashmir's assembly polls, BJP's Ram Madhav claims that ex-militants are campaigning for rival parties NC and PDP, warning that their return could plunge the region back into turmoil. He emphasises the need for new leadership focused on peace and development.

Bharatiya Janata Party (bjp) national general secretary Ram Madhav has accused the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of taking support from former militants for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Madhav said the two parties want to take the Union territory back to its 'trouble-filled' days.

"I have information that ex-militants are openly campaigning for the candidates of the NC and PDP. The people will have to defeat the parties who want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to its bad days and support new leadership which wants peace and progress," Madhav told reporters on September 4 referring to the Abdullahs and Muftis.

Madhav, who is the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said the two families need to be shown the door. Madhav was accompanying the party's candidate from Lal Chowk assembly constituency Aijaz Hussain while filing of nominations.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. While the first phase of voting inJammu and Kashmir is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.

So far, the BJP has released names of 51 candidates in its four lists for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Referring to the elections manifestos released by the NC and the PDP which promise restoration of Article 370 and statehood, resolution of Kashmir issue, and talks with Pakistan, Madhav said the two regional parties want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to its old, trouble-filled days.

"I want to remind the people of J-K that the NC, PDP and others have brought up manifestos which will take J-K back to old, trouble-filled days," he said, adding, new parties, new leaders will emerge in the Kashmir valley, while in Jammu region, the BJP will emerge as a representative of peace and development. He said a new government, led by the BJP, will be formed in the UT.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir is 2014, the BJP could win 25 seats, all in Jammu. The saffron party failed to open account in Kashmir. After delimitation, Kashmir region of the UT has 47 seats while Jammu has 43 seats.

Both the NC and PDP hit back at Madhav over his accusations. The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP said that the BJP has no right to preach as a majority of its so-called cadre in Kashmir comprises surrendered militants. The NC said Madhav's remarks indicated that the BJP was scared in facing the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC and PDP are allies in opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, but rivals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about many young faces contesting the polls, the BJP leader said this is the strategy of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as they want new leadership.

"A good number of youth are coming forward and they should be supported. This state was under the grip of two families, those two families need to be shown the door. This state needs to be rid of those families," he said, referring to the families of NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Madhav claimed the BJP will emerge as the single largest party, but "if there is such a situation, we will discuss it afterwards".

He also welcomed the entry of former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) into the election fray. “There is space for everyone in a democracy. We welcome everyone who wants to come forward to contest elections through democracy. But, no one should contest the polls using the support of terrorists and ex-militants. The polls will be held peacefully and in a transparent manner. That is the assurance of PM Narendra Modi, like the Parliament polls were conducted in a transparent manner," he said

Madhav said Union Home Minister will address an election rally in Jammu region on September 6. "After that, the prime minister and other leaders will also visit," he said.

(With PTI inputs)