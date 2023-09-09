Expect G20 to help resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict, says South Africa2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST
New Delhi: South Africa expects significant backing from the G20 Summit towards resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the South African president, in New Delhi on Saturday. Magwenya also highlighted strong commitments received by South Africa from developed nations regarding climate change efforts.