Expelled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu launches new political party Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu announced the launch of a new political outfit, Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party, two months after she was expelled from the Punjab Congress.
Kaur, wife of ex-cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, announced the move via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.
"The much-awaited announcement: We have been working on a new alternative at a national level after carefully monitoring and reviewing the current standards of performance of political leaders," Kaur's post read.
In her X post, Kaur dubbed her move a "much-awaited announcement."
She shared a picture of herself with another person, with the party banner — Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party — in the background.
"Just wanting to dedicate our lives to our country, giving back to the people what they truly deserve and expect from us. A divine intervention, which just put together some like-minded individuals who just have the ability, confidence, courage and determination to work on each state with the common goal to provide justice and peace, and through love work with the energy of higher consciousness and deliver just what Waheguru Ji desires from us," she wrote.
Kaur further said she will lead Punjab to achieve its long-lost glory of being a Golden State, "where people just know about the power of love, sharing, justice, right of liberty, freedom and working with a purpose of selfless service and spiritual growth to attain their goal, values and vision without any outside interference."
Punjab Congress had suspended Kaur for sparking a political row with her " ₹500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark.
She was later expelled from the party following her repeated criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Kaur had been attacking Punjab Congress chief Warring, accusing him of "damaging" the state unit and calling him "the most horrific, incapable and corrupt president ever".
She had also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
On 6 February, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, announced that Kaur had been expelled from the party.
Kaur was elected an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a BJP ticket and had also served as chief parliamentary secretary (health).
She joined the Congress along with her husband ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.