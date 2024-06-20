Experts handicap the Trump-Biden debate

The experts said that whoever talks more about trials—Mr. Trump’s guilty verdict and pending charges, or Hunter Biden’s gun conviction and tax-evasion case—would mostly be wasting time. Some felt that Mr. Biden’s tossing around “convicted felon" wouldn’t have much influence, but polls show that 21% of independents say the conviction made them less likely to support Mr. Trump. My guess is that Mr. Biden will go there. He’s got the most to lose if he doesn’t come out on top that night.