Mint Explainer: Is Thailand’s proposed Kra Canal a strategic game changer
Summary
- While the Thai Canal remains a proposal and is far from becoming a reality, its potential implications are far-reaching.
The proposed Thai Canal, often referred to as the Kra Canal, has been a subject of considerable discussion and analysis due to its potential impact on global trade routes. If realized, this canal would offer an alternative to the Straits of Malacca, a critical maritime passageway that currently serves as a conduit for a significant portion of global trade.