Is the hype around this project warranted?

The prospect of creating such a canal has been raised by a number of Thai government's for some time now. However, there are major challenges. First, the creation of a canal through Thailand’s landmass will come with major environmental repercussions. Second, the costs associated with the project are astronomical, with an estimated price tag of $55 billion. Further, as Shaun Cameron writes for the Lowy Institute, the Thai government seems to have given up on the idea of a canal. The current plan appears to be the building of two deep-water ports on opposite coasts of the country connected by highways. Thai politicians rejected a feasibility study on the building of a canal in 2022. It reflects an ambivalent attitude towards the project