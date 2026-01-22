Mint Explainer | How Trump’s Greenland gambit put Nato on the brink
Summary
Trump’s Davos remarks on Greenland have exposed fault lines within Nato, raising questions about the alliance’s credibility, European security, and the future of trans-Atlantic ties.
US President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos was meant to be a bellwether for the trans-Atlantic relationship, particularly Nato, with his handling of Greenland closely watched.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story