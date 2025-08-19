Mint Explainer | China's Wang Yi in India: A reset for bilateral ties or just tactical realignment?
As India and China navigate the complexities of border ties, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's visit marks a pivotal moment for diplomatic relations. While the timing of Wang Yi's visit is significant, will this lead to a lasting peace, and will the US factor move India and China closer?
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is in India to hold a special representative dialogue with India's national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks. The visit is significant as it comes ahead of the much-anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China, and is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.