Politics
Mint Explainer: What the Labour Party's victory means for India-UK relations
Elizabeth Roche 7 min read 05 Jul 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Summary
- Analysts believe that collaborations between India and the UK could create a win-win situation for both economies but navigating the complex issues like FTA, Kashmir and Khalistan will require sensitivity and deft diplomacy
"It's a bloodbath!" declared the BBC as the UK's Conservative Party faced its worst electoral defeat in decades. On the other hand, headlines across media platforms heralded a Labour Party victory.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less