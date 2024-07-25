Family, friends and longtime aides dominate Harris’s inner circle

Vice President Kamala Harris has an expansive network of aides from her decades long legal and political career. But the expected Democratic presidential nominee has kept her inner circle tight.

She has relied on her family members, close friends and longest serving aides to help navigate her career and policy decisions. Unlike President Biden, Harris, who was elected to the Senate from California in 2016, remains relatively new to Washington and is still building her political brain trust.

Here’s a look at her inner circle:

Family and close friends

Harris’s family members have been her closest advisers. All of them, like her, have a legal background. Harris’s only sibling—her younger sister, Maya Harris—was chairwoman of her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, which was seen as dysfunctional and with some blaming her. Maya Harris didn’t have a formal role at the White House and previously served as policy adviser to Hillary Clinton during her 2016 White House bid.

She introduced her sister at the 2020 Democratic convention. “Growing up, heaven help the poor kid who picked on me because my big sister would be there in a flash ready to have my back," Maya Harris said.

Her brother-in-law, Tony West, was previously an associate attorney general during the Obama administration. West has traveled in recent days with the vice president to events, including a fundraiser on Saturday. West is chief legal officer for Uber.

Harris also has a close relationship with her niece, Meena Harris, a lawyer and an author. Two days before Biden dropped out of the race, Harris visited the model Tyra Banks’s new ice cream shop in D.C. with Meena’s two daughters.

Since their marriage in 2014, Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, an entertainment lawyer, has been her biggest public supporter. In the administration, Emhoff has worked on combating antisemitism. He also has used his role to speak up about gender equality. “Lifting women up so that they can carry out important roles is a very manly thing," he told a South Korean newspaper in 2022.

Harris and Emhoff’s friends, director and producer Reggie Hudlin and Chrisette Hudlin, have been a big part of their lives. Chrisette Hudlin introduced Harris to Emhoff. The well-connected couple were invited to a White House state dinner last year, and Harris is a godparent to their daughter, Helena Hudlin.

While presiding in the Senate chamber over the confirmation vote of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Harris wrote Helena Hudlin a letter. “I sit here with a deep sense of pride and joy—for this moment in our history and what I believe it will mean for you and all the current young and future leaders of our country," she wrote.

Current and former aides

Rohini Kosoglu, who began working for Harris when she was in the Senate, has remained one of her closest advisers. Before leaving the White House in 2022, Kosoglu was Harris’s chief policy adviser and a senior adviser to the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign and transition team. Kosoglu was Harris chief of staff in the Senate and a top adviser during her 2020 primary campaign.

Josh Hsu has served as Harris’s chief legal adviser, worked on the transition team, as national policy director for her 2020 campaign and general counsel and deputy chief of staff when Harris was in the Senate.

Kristine Lucius became Harris’s chief of staff while she was running for president in 2019 and came back to work for her in the White House in 2021, as a senior adviser.

Ike Irby was Harris’s deputy domestic policy adviser in the White House until earlier this year. He started working for her when she was in the Senate.

Lorraine Volz is Harris’s current chief of staff. Although she didn’t have a connection to Harris before joining the White House in 2022, Volz, who worked for former Vice President Al Gore, has been a key part of Harris’s vice presidency, coming in as a more experienced operative after Harris’s unsteady early start in office.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who was campaign manager of Biden’s campaign and has stayed in her role now that it has become Harris ’s campaign, was Harris’s California state director while she was a senator and worked for her 2020 presidential campaign.

Outside influencers

Harris has deep ties to Black political leaders, abortion-rights groups, some unions and political consultants in California. They include Minyon Moore, who is chairwoman for the Democratic National Convention, and who helped Harris assemble her staff early in the administration.

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D., Calif.) has known Harris since she was district attorney of San Francisco. She served as a senior adviser to her 2020 campaign and president of Emily’s List, a backer of Harris. In an interview with ABC, Butler said she recently had spoken with Harris and stands “at the ready" to help. “I just have not heard her be so clear and certain about what is possible when we choose as a nation to do something together," Butler said.

Ace Smith and Sean Clegg were Harris’s main political consultants during her 2020 presidential bid. They since have been advising Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Their consulting firm also worked on Harris’s statewide races in California for attorney general and the Senate. Clegg advised Harris on debating GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance recently, according to a person familiar with the preparations.

