Family, friends and longtime aides dominate Harris’s inner circle

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D., Calif.) has known Harris since she was district attorney of San Francisco. She served as a senior adviser to her 2020 campaign and president of Emily’s List, a backer of Harris. In an interview with ABC, Butler said she recently had spoken with Harris and stands “at the ready" to help. “I just have not heard her be so clear and certain about what is possible when we choose as a nation to do something together," Butler said.