Farmers' protest: Congress had dismissed Swaminathan Report in 2010, here's why
While the Congress has sought to seize the chance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 but in 2010, when the UPA bloc was ruling, the Congress had dismissed the Swaminathan Report. We explain why.
The Congress on Tuesday promised to give legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission if the party is elected to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Speaking at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will implement the "Kisan Nyay Guarantee" if it comes to power at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the announcement in a post on X.