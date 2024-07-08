Fauci and the medical experts gave Biden a memory pass

Asked last week by CBS News’s Major Garrett whether President Biden had the “vigor and mental capability" to continue serving, Anthony Fauci equivocated: “In my interactions with him, I have no doubt." Did the former National Institutes of Health leader find anything medically alarming about the president’s debate performance? “I think it would be inappropriate to say that, Major, because when you’re just looking at someone on a one-shot basis, you just don’t know what could happen."