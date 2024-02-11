Fearing Russia, the Baltic states improve their defences

NATO armies have been taking notes. In January the defence ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they would build a string of “anti-mobility defensive installations" along their border with Russia and Belarus, collectively known as the Baltic Defence Line. “Fortification measures have played a significant role in wars in our region in history," says Susan Lillevali, an Estonian defence official, pointing to the example of the Soviet-Finnish war. “We have also studied the Russian war in Ukraine," adds Lieutenant-Colonel Kaido Tiitus, a commander in the Estonian Defence League, a volunteer organisation. “Our main lesson is that we need to find a way to stop the advance of Russian armoured units." The Baltic states will not have been assured by the promise, made by Vladimir Putin in an interview on February 8th with the former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, that he had no plans to invade the Baltics, Poland or anywhere else beyond Ukraine.