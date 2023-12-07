Fight for Gaza’s Khan Younis Puts Israel, U.S. on Collision Course
The fight for Hamas’s most significant remaining military stronghold is critical for Israel’s war aims but could put it at odds with a U.S. push for fewer civilian casualties and a more limited conflict.
TEL AVIV—The southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis is a critical target for Israel’s military—strategically and symbolically. The centuries-old market town is the suspected hiding place of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the militant group’s most significant remaining military stronghold.