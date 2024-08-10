Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife , a day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail. . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is his first post on X after being granted bail on August 10 by the Supreme Court, which questioned the courts below saying his long custody without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

"First morning tea of ​​independence…..after 17 months!

The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live.

The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he wrote on X.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail after 17 months on August 9. The Supreme Court had granted bail to the senior leader in corruption and money laundering cases in relation to the Delhi excise policy "scam" case. In its verdict, the apex court mentioned the importance the principle of bail is a rule and jail is an exception since Sisodia was in jail for 17 months.

The verdict was announced by apex court hearing as an appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order. The Delhi High Court in its order had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea.

Sisodia had requested bail contending that he had been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him had not yet started. The ED and the CBI had opposed the bail pleas.

In his first speech out of jail, Sisodia said, "Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb (BR Ambedkar). I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb..."

The former Deputy Cheif Minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for alleged discrepancies in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy, which has been scrapped now.