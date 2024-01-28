Flanked by BJP leaders, Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar
Flanked by BJP leaders, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has staked claim to form the next government in Bihar
Led by the acting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an Independent MLA met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and staked their claim to form the government in the state. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar chief minister, snapping alliance ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.