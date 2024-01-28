Flanked by BJP leaders, Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar

Led by the acting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an Independent MLA met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and staked their claim to form the government in the state. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar chief minister, snapping alliance ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with the reporters after resigning as the chief minister, Nitish Kumar said “things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA. Notably, Nitish Kumar had dumped the NDA just 18 months ago.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor and requested the Governor to dissolve the government. The situation came to this pass as the state of affairs within the ruling alliance in Bihar wasn't good. I sought the advice and opinions of everyone before coming to this decision. I took all opinions and suggestions to heart. The government is being dissolved today," Nitish told reporters after his resignation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JD(U) supremo further said, “The, which was formed one and a half years ago, was sailing through choppy waters. Though we came together on the basis of a common minimum programme and promises to the people, we failed to live up to expectations and discharge our salient duties. Eventually, we fell out and even stopped being on speaking terms. I was left with no option but to sever all ties with the alliance."

Till now, he became Bihar's chief minister on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, the Congress has compared Nitish Kumar to a "chameleon", and said the people of the state will never forgive him for his "betrayal". Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it is clear that a "political drama" is being created in order to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is set to enter Bihar soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours," Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

