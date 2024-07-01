Flurry of flutters sparks scandal in British election
Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM IST
SummaryEven in a nation that wagers on everything from royal babies to snail races, the small bets by politicians on the coming vote are perturbing the public.
LONDON—British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood outside 10 Downing Street on May 22 and called a surprise general election to be held on July 4. Just days earlier, one of his aides, fellow lawmaker Craig Williams, placed a £100 bet that an election would take place in July.
