For fleeing Palestinians, Gaza has shrunk—by two-thirds
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST
SummaryThe ground available to the territory’s 2.2 million people has shrunk to an area slightly larger than the Bronx.
Shadia Abu Middin had fled Israel’s war against Hamas twice. Then on Dec. 31, Israel told the 44-year-old mother of four in Gaza to run again, but she didn’t know where to go.
