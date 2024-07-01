For Ukraine and Russia, a deadly summer lies ahead with little hope of big gains
James Marson , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Jul 2024, 11:14 AM IST
SummaryThousands are likely to die as Moscow and Kyiv’s warring forces search for openings along a front line that is largely static.
KHARKIV, Ukraine—As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters a third summer, the 700-mile front line is the site of a bloody chess match, with each side moving pieces around in search of an advantage without conceding ground elsewhere.
