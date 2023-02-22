For Western democracies, the price of avoiding a clash with China is rising

The second school seeks a form of bargain with the West. It wants China and the democratic world to focus on common interests while avoiding quarrels about values. Foreigners have a right to opinions about Xinjiang, says Jia Qingguo of Peking University. Some policies are “harsh and tough", he concedes, though he claims they have ended years of terrorist violence. “But instead of taking a balanced view on this, the US and Western countries imposed sanctions." American gun violence is “intolerable", and Afghanistan suffered terribly under 20 years of American occupation, he says. But China does not think it has a right to impose sanctions on America. Mr Jia suggests that if China becomes a superpower, on some issues it will converge with the West. He cites China’s “split identity" over climate change. He sees his country defending its right to develop like the “poor and backward country" that it used to be, while worrying about global emissions like a developed nation.