Former digital editor files discrimination suit against New York Post

Ms. Gotthelf didn’t immediately report the incident to human resources but eventually did so after Mr. Allan screamed at her while at work, according to the suit. She said she disclosed “the bullying and harassment she experienced" to the then-head of HR, Melinda Goldman, and then-in-house counsel, Jordan Lippner. The suit said that she also complained to Jesse Angelo, the Post’s then-publisher and chief executive and that he “promised that Ms. Gotthelf would not be retaliated against and that her complaint would be kept confidential."