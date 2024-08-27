Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren announced joining BJP, expressing faith in PM Modi and Amit Shah's leadership. He aims to address tribal and marginalized community issues.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Tuesday said that he will be joining BJP

Taking to X, (previously Twitter), Champai Soren said that 'I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.'

"Your cooperation is expected in this new chapter of struggle for the issues and rights of the tribals, natives, Dalits, backward classes, poor, laborers, farmers, women, youth and common people of Jharkhand," she further added.

Soren along with his son Babu Lal Soren is going to join BJP on August 30.

When asked about JMM's statement that he has been exposed, Champai Soren said, as reported by ANI, "I don't think it's appropriate to respond. I have struggled a lot, and our history is evident in Jharkhand. But we will join the BJP."

Welcoming Soren to the party, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he had chosen the right alternative.

"Champai Soren was the CM of Jharkhand and was doing good work. It is correct that he was made the CM but instead of asking him to resign all his work was cancelled and a new leader was chosen. He was insulted, after which Champai Soren has chosen an alternative. He has done the right thing," Jiten Manjhi said.

JMM Leader Manoj Pandey, meanwhile, slammed the BJP saying they are dependent on other parties and have no face of their own.

"It pains but now the situation is clear. He will be joining another party. What impact it will have that time will tell. History has proven that those who have left JMM and joined some other party, have not been given that respect...BJP's existence is dependent on our leaders...They (BJP) have no face of theirs," Manoj Pandey said.