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Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appointed as member of Congress Working Committee

Siddaramaiah appointed as member of Congress Working Committee

Akriti Anand
Published2 Jun 2026, 10:38 PM IST
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Siddaramaiah appointed as member of Congress Working Committee

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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HomePoliticsFormer Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appointed as member of Congress Working Committee
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