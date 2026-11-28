(Bloomberg) -- France said it’s backing the Dutch over concerns that a proposed US law will force European companies such as ASML Holding NV to comply with restrictions on technology exports to China, and is considering possible measures if the law is adopted.

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“All European Union instruments remain available,” French Trade Minister Nicolas Forissier told Bloomberg News, adding that they’re following the bill closely. “But we will not react impulsively.”

The US’s Match Act, which aims to stymie China’s progress in the chip industry, would force the Netherlands and other allies to strengthen export controls on advanced equipment, including Veldhoven, Netherlands-based ASML’s chipmaking machines. The bill, which has support from both prominent Republicans and Democrats, is being considered for inclusion in a defense package that typically passes each December.

Forissier said his government shared the Netherlands’ concerns over the extraterritorial reach of the proposed legislation and the implications for European firms.

The issue is expected to come up on Monday when EU trade ministers will meet in Brussels. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will join the meeting remotely to discuss EU-US trade relations.

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Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told parliament Thursday that the Netherlands will resist US plans to further restrict ASML’s sales to China, calling the proposed rule a threat to Europe’s most valuable company. ASML is the only company that makes the lithography machines used to manufacture cutting-edge semiconductors for artificial intelligence data centers and advanced smartphones.

While ASML has never been allowed to ship its most advanced EUV machines to China, the Match Act is expected to expand those restrictions to impact sales and servicing of ASML’s immersion lithography, or immersion DUV, machines to China. China is one of the chip-equipment maker’s biggest markets and is expected to account for about a fifth of revenue this year.

The Netherlands called for a coordinated EU response during a discussions with EU ambassadors this week, Bloomberg previously reported.

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The dispute risks throwing another wrench in transatlantic economic relations at a time when the EU and US are still implementing their broader trade agreement reached between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland, last year.

European governments are also pushing Washington to lower tariffs on some products using steel and aluminum that still remain above the agreed 15% tariff ceiling.

“We are concerned about the gradual erosion of the benefits of the Turnberry agreement, which should remain at the heart of EU–US trade relations,” Forissier said.

--With assistance from Maggie Eastland.

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