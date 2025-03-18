French politician Raphael Glucksmann has called for the Statue of Liberty to be returned to France. He has argued that the United States no longer upholds the values it once represented when the statue was gifted.

Speaking at a Place Publique convention, Glucksmann criticised America’s shift in global stance, especially under Donald Trump’s leadership.

He accused the USA of siding with tyrants and firing researchers who advocate for scientific freedom. The Statue of Liberty, given by France in 1886 as a symbol of shared democratic values, is now seen by Glucksmann as misaligned with present-day American policies.

"We're going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: 'Give us back the Statue of Liberty,'" France 24 quoted him as telling cheering supporters.

"We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So, it will be just fine here at home,' he added.

He referenced Trump’s cuts to US research institutions and the dismissal of federal workers involved in health and climate research. In response, Glucksmann announced that France is ready to welcome those researchers, appreciating their commitment to innovation and freedom of thought.

Glucksmann also pointed out that France already hosts a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in Paris. He expressed disappointment in the far-right in France, labelling them as admirers of Trump and Elon Musk, who support significant spending cuts.

White House reacts The White House has rejected the French politician’s suggestion to return the Statue of Liberty.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded firmly, saying the US had played a vital role in France’s history. She stated, “It is only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now.”