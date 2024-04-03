France’s Macron tries to jolt Europe into taking tougher approach with Putin
Stacy Meichtry , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 03 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST
SummaryFrench president once advocated dialogue with Russia but now wants NATO countries to consider all options in Ukraine, unsettling alliance.
President Emmanuel Macron of France held confidential calls with President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February to lay the groundwork for a Paris summit that he hoped would shake up the West’s strategy in the Ukraine war.
