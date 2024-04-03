France’s Macron tries to jolt Europe into taking tougher approach with Putin

Back in his hotel room, Scholz was incredulous, officials said. Macron was publicly airing ideas that he and other leaders had privately rejected earlier that day. The German chancellor was also stung by Macron’s reference to helmets. Berlin had endured widespread ridicule for offering to send 5,000 helmets to Ukrainian forces in early 2022 when Russia was preparing its invasion. German officials said they were simply responding to a Ukrainian wish list with items that were easiest to send without parliamentary and other approval procedures.