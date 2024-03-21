'PM Modi has damaged our ability to fight elections', alleges Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls | Top 6 things Congress said
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of crippling the party financially ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, alleging freezing of bank accounts. They emphasized the need for fair elections and criticized the BJP government over electoral bond issue.
Rahul Gandhi on 21 March alleged that all the bank accounts of the Congress party are frozen which is hindering campaign work and support to workers and candidates. The statements came during a joint press conference by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The joint conference was in reference to the Congress party's allegation that last month the Income Tax Department had frozen ₹115 crore in its bank accounts. Earlier this month, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refused to take up the Congress party's petition to stop the IT department's action against its bank accounts