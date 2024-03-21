Rahul Gandhi on 21 March alleged that all the bank accounts of the Congress party are frozen which is hindering campaign work and support to workers and candidates. The statements came during a joint press conference by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The joint conference was in reference to the Congress party's allegation that last month the Income Tax Department had frozen ₹115 crore in its bank accounts . Earlier this month, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refused to take up the Congress party's petition to stop the IT department's action against its bank accounts

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections will begin on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

Here are the Top 10 quotes from Congress' Joint Press conference

1. During the press conference, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making systematic efforts to cripple the grand-old-party financially ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, adding that, even in these challenging circumstances, “we are doing our very best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign." "A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly. On one hand, there is the Electoral Bond issue which has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Electoral Bonds benefitted the BJP hugely.

2. Attacking the BJP government over the electoral bond issue, Sonia said, "On one hand, there is the electoral bond issue, which has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Electoral bonds benefit the BJP hugely. On the other hand, the finances of the principal opposition party, the India National Congress, are under a determined assault."

3. Slamming PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said that freezing of accounts is a criminal action on the Congress party. He said, “A criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister...So, the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today. The idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a lie. A complete lie. 20% of India votes for us and we are not able to pay ₹2 for anything. It has been orchestrated to cripple us in the elections. Even if our bank accounts are unfrozen today, a huge amount of debt damage has been done to Indian democracy."

4. Rahul Gandhi further added that this it is not just the freezing of the party's bank accounts but it is the freezing of democracy. Further calling it an assault on democracy, he said, "As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy."

5. Party President Kharge emphasised that it is essential for a democracy that elections are conducted in an impartial manner. "Lok Sabha elections have been announced. It is essential for a democracy that elections are conducted in an impartial manner and a level-playing ground is provided to all political parties. It should not be that ED, I-T and other autonomous bodies are controlled. In the last few days, after intervention by SC, the facts about electoral bonds which have emerged have hurt the image of the country," Kharge said.

6. The Congress chief further added that the BJP-led government is collecting money through various loopholes and claimed that they have 5 star offices and use flights for each meeting. "Holding fair polls is essential, there should be a level playing field; those in power should not have monopolies over resources. Those in power should not have direct or indirect control over constitutional bodies. Defreeze our accounts to ensure level playing field in polls," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress is expected to release its manifesto for the general elections a day after it was approved by the Congress Working Committee. The party manifesto will be centered around 25 guarantees and "Paanch NYAY" (five pillars of justice) announced during the recently concluded Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

