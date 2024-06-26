French consumers feel bleaker amid political turmoil

That could be Jordan Bardella, candidate for the far-right National Rally, whose leading figure Marine Le Pen came in second place in the last two presidential elections. Bardella has promised to crack down on immigration, including by deporting foreign criminals and banning French citizens who hold dual nationality from “strategic" jobs. But Macron’s party is also trailing in the polls behind the New Popular Front, a left-of-center alliance that includes the green party as well as communists and firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon’s France Unbowed party.