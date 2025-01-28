The Bharatiya Janata Party spent ₹1,754 crore on election and general propaganda expenses in financial year 2023-24 – a 60 per cent jump from the previous year, according to the party's annual audit report. In 2022-23, these expenses were to a tune of ₹1,092 crore, the report revealed.

The saffron party has shown expenses to a tune of ₹591.39 on advertisements and publicity in FY 2023-24 compared to ₹432 crore on spend on advertisements in FY 2022-23, the report revealed.

Overall the BJP has shown as expenditure of ₹2,211 crores in FY 2023-24, about 62 per cent jump from ₹1,361 crores expenses in FY 2022-23. The total expenditure of the saffron party also includes administrative cost of ₹349 crore and employee costs of ₹73 crore in FY 2023-24.

The audit report figures are compilations of income till March 31, 2024. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results were announced on June 4. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for a record third time.

The saffron party received ₹4,340 crore in FY 2023-24 as income from various sources compared to ₹2,360 crore it received in FY 2022-23, as per the BJP’s annual audit report.

₹ 434 on electronic media The expenses on advertisements includes ₹434 on electronic media and another ₹115 crore on printed material in FY 2023-24. Among other expenses, the party spend ₹5.8 crore on audio and ₹2.1 crore on video creatives. The party spend ₹45 crore on cutouts/hoardings and banners.

The party has showed an expenditure of ₹173 crore on aircrafts and helicopters besides ₹19 crore on other travelling expenses in FY 2023-24.

The party's financial assistance to candidates underscores its commitment to electoral success.

The party gave financial assistance of ₹191 crore to candidates besides spending ₹84 crore on meetings in FY 2023-24, according to the report.

