From Ads to choppers: BJP’s FY24 campaign spending zooms 60% – full breakdown of ₹1,754 cr expenses inside

The BJP's expenditure on campaign-related activities jumped by 60% in FY24 to 1,754 crore. This includes hefty spending on aircraft, advertisements, and aid to candidates. Dive into the details of the party's financial strategies in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated28 Jan 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during celebration of BJP's victory in November last year in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and in several bypolls, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during celebration of BJP’s victory in November last year in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and in several bypolls, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent 1,754 crore on election and general propaganda expenses in financial year 2023-24 – a 60 per cent jump from the previous year, according to the party's annual audit report. In 2022-23, these expenses were to a tune of 1,092 crore, the report revealed.

The saffron party has shown expenses to a tune of 591.39 on advertisements and publicity in FY 2023-24 compared to 432 crore on spend on advertisements in FY 2022-23, the report revealed.

These details have been mentioned in the BJP’s annual audit report published by the Election Commission of India on its website.

Overall the BJP has shown as expenditure of 2,211 crores in FY 2023-24, about 62 per cent jump from 1,361 crores expenses in FY 2022-23. The total expenditure of the saffron party also includes administrative cost of 349 crore and employee costs of 73 crore in FY 2023-24.

 

The audit report figures are compilations of income till March 31, 2024. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results were announced on June 4. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for a record third time.

The saffron party received 4,340 crore in FY 2023-24 as income from various sources compared to 2,360 crore it received in FY 2022-23, as per the BJP’s annual audit report.

434 on electronic media

The expenses on advertisements includes 434 on electronic media and another 115 crore on printed material in FY 2023-24. Among other expenses, the party spend 5.8 crore on audio and 2.1 crore on video creatives. The party spend 45 crore on cutouts/hoardings and banners.

The party has showed an expenditure of 173 crore on aircrafts and helicopters besides 19 crore on other travelling expenses in FY 2023-24.

The party's financial assistance to candidates underscores its commitment to electoral success.

The party gave financial assistance of 191 crore to candidates besides spending 84 crore on meetings in FY 2023-24, according to the report.

The party spend 2.5 crore on books and publications, according to the report. The BJP spent 69 crore on salaries and 4 crore as staff welfare expenses.

Key Takeaways
  • BJP’s total campaign expenditure reached ₹1,754 crore in FY24, a 60% increase from the previous year.
  • The party allocated substantial funds for aircraft and travel expenses, totaling ₹173 crore.
  • Income from various sources for the BJP surged to ₹4,340 crore in FY24, highlighting increased financial backing.
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 02:26 PM IST
