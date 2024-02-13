From MJ Akbar to Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Here are 9 journalists nominated to Rajya Sabha
The unexpected nomination of journalist Sagarika Ghose by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls has sparked a renewed discussion on the intersection of journalism and politics. From MJ Akbar to Arun Shourie, several acclaimed journalists have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.