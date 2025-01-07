From Pierre to Justin: The Trudeaus’ troubled legacy in Indo-Canadian relations amidst Canada PM’s resignation

Justin Trudeau announced his desicion to resign as Prime Minister of Canada on 6 January, 2024. He asked Governor General of Canada to prorogue the Parliament till March 24. News reports have speculated that Justin Trudeau's diplomatic battle with India over Khalistan issue, that triggered with Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing, may have led to his declining popularity, which ultimately led to the resignation of the three term PM.

On Monday, Trudeau said it had become clear to him that he cannot "be the leader during the next elections due to internal battles.” He planned to stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

“I don’t easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy is something that I hold dear," he said.

Before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, there was his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who served as Canada’s 15th Prime Minister.

In January 1971, Pierre Trudeau spent five days touring India. During his visit, he rode a camel, stroked a bullock, sailed on the Ganges, explored a locomotive factory, and admired the Taj Mahal. This account was shared by Gar Pardy, a Canadian Foreign Service officer who served in New Delhi at the time.

The bad blood in Indo-Canada ties, in fact, began with Pierre Trudeau, says a report by India Today.

The Khalistan Row: From Pierre to Justin The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India regarding the Khalistan movement have deep roots, dating back to Pierre Trudeau's era. During the early 1980s, his government faced criticism for its handling of Khalistani separatists in Canada, with accusations of inaction despite rising militancy. Pierre Trudeau's reluctance to confront these issues laid the groundwork for ongoing tensions. This issue resurfaced under Justin Trudeau’s leadership, culminating in accusations against India regarding the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, further straining relations between the two nations.

Quebec: A Parallel Challenge The complexities of managing separatist sentiments are not unique to Canada-India relations; they also resonate within Canada itself, particularly regarding Quebec. Historically, Pierre Trudeau's government grappled with the Quebec sovereignty movement, which sought greater autonomy or independence from Canada. His administration took a firm stance against Quebec separatism, especially during the October Crisis of 1970 when civil liberties were suspended to quell violent protests. This internal challenge mirrors the external pressures Canada faces from separatist groups like those advocating for Khalistan, highlighting a recurring theme of balancing national unity with regional aspirations.

The Kanishka Bombing: A Tragic Legacy One of the most devastating consequences of the Trudeau government's handling of Khalistani extremism was the bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985. Orchestrated by Khalistani militants, this tragedy resulted in the deaths of 329 passengers and has left a lasting impact on Indo-Canadian relations. Pierre Trudeau’s administration faced significant criticism for its failure to act decisively against rising extremism, which many believe contributed to this catastrophic event.

The Nuclear Reactor Row: A Complicated History Another significant factor contributing to strained relations is the historical context surrounding nuclear cooperation. In 1974, India conducted its first nuclear test using plutonium from a reactor supplied by Canada. This event prompted Pierre Trudeau's government to withdraw support for India's nuclear energy programme, leading to decades of strained ties over nuclear issues. Although attempts at reconciliation were made with a Nuclear Cooperation Agreement in 2010, the legacy of mistrust remains a critical element in understanding the complexities of Indo-Canadian relations today.