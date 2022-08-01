From pizzerias to tech startups, Ukrainian refugees trickle into Europe’s labor
‘If you were a professional in Ukraine before the war, you don’t want to be cleaning floors in Denmark or Germany.’
Galyna Paliychuk had big plans for 2022. She was going to write a book and develop a business she had recently started in her native Kyiv.
While she was on a one-week visit with her sister in Berlin in late February, Russia invaded Ukraine. The airline canceled her flight home and she found herself marooned in Germany with three shirts, a pair of jeans, a pair of shoes and no computer.
“I realized I wasn’t going to accomplish anything or help anybody if I sat around crying in my sister’s apartment, so I got myself together, tapped into my network and started looking for a job," said Ms. Paliychuk, 34, a lawyer and tech-sector executive before the war.
At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have found work in Europe since the start of the war, including more than 200,000 in Poland, nearly 100,000 in the Czech Republic and about 20,000 in Italy, according to the governments in those countries.
More than 5 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in the European Union, where 3.7 million have applied for a special program allowing them to work, attend school and access medical care across the bloc for three years. Now, as the war grinds into its sixth month, some refugees are taking jobs in Europe’s labor market that were often proving hard to fill.
Europe has faced labor shortages in recent years, a combination of decades of low birthrates and a mismatch between available workers and the advanced skills companies are increasingly demanding. The Covid-19 pandemic further upended the labor market by first sending unemployment soaring during lockdowns and then falling as economies reopened.
Highly skilled Ukrainian tech workers have taken jobs at Amazon.com Inc., Vodafone Group PLC and other companies in Europe. Ukrainian entrepreneurs are starting businesses in Denmark, the Netherlands and elsewhere. Lisbon, which was a popular spot for the Ukrainian diaspora before the war, is attracting Ukrainian tech startups that have fled Kyiv.
The EU launched a version of an online initiative that matches skilled workers with job vacancies specifically for Ukrainian refugees. The bloc set up other resources to help job seekers and translated into Ukrainian a program that helps people create an online résumé and cover letter that can be used to apply for jobs across the EU.
In 2011, Anna Petrova founded Startup Ukraine, an organization that offers services to entrepreneurs. When she ended up in Denmark after the Russian invasion, she wanted to tap into her extensive experience helping Ukrainian startups. “Entrepreneurship is a way for Ukrainians to achieve financial independence while also creating jobs for others," she said.
Ms. Petrova helped organize a competition in Denmark to select 60 Ukrainian female refugees who would follow a course to help them start a business in Western Europe. The first class, all of whom already had master’s degrees and extensive work experience, graduated in early July. The aspiring entrepreneurs are looking to start businesses in Denmark and elsewhere in tech, fashion, food, education and other industries.
Not all Ukrainian refugees may be able to work, even though they want to and are often highly educated, economists say. Most of the refugees are children with their mothers, who have child-care responsibilities. Their qualifications may not be recognized and language may be a barrier.
Ms. Petrova, who is looking for funding to replicate the Danish entrepreneurship course in the U.K. and other European countries, said starting a business can in some cases be the answer to that pickle. While doing so is demanding, you mostly set your own hours, so it can be a solution for women whose husbands remain in Ukraine, said Ms. Petrova.
Many Ukrainian refugees shouldn’t have trouble finding jobs if they can sort out personal issues such as child care, said Sandra Leitner, an economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, which focuses on central and southeastern Europe.
Refugees are also doing lower-skilled jobs that Europeans have shunned. A Ukrainian couple took jobs as a housekeeper and dishwasher at the Residenz Heinz Winkler, a five-star hotel southeast of Munich. A manager there said that many former employees had abandoned the hospitality industry during the pandemic.
Maryna Lytvyn arrived in Italy from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with her 10-year-old son and 18-year-old sister in mid-March. She does the lunch shift as a waitress at a pizzeria and then a second shift from 5:30 p.m. to 1 or 2 a.m. that no locals were willing to take. The owner of the restaurant, in a northern tourist town, told her he probably wouldn’t have opened this summer if she hadn’t taken the job.
Vodafone is among companies in Europe that launched initiatives to fast-track Ukrainian applicants. The telecommunications company received more than 1,200 job applications, 60% from women, and hired around 100 Ukrainian citizens, including some with technology skills that have proved challenging to find, a spokesman said.
Bunq BV, an online bank based in the Netherlands with 400 employees and clients across Europe, hired 18 new arrivals including Ukrainians who fled after the start of the war and Russians who left their country to protest the invasion. The Ukrainian hires include coders and staff in marketing.
“We wanted to help out the refugees, but we had Ukrainian employees before the war and they are excellent so we knew we would get qualified workers," said Ali Niknam, founder and chief executive of Bunq.
Ms. Paliychuk, the tech-sector executive, moved to the Netherlands, where after a month she landed a job as a project manager.
“Before the war, I had been doing executive-level jobs, but I realized I wouldn’t be able to get that type of position right away," she said.
Anna Tian remembers the first night of the war like it was yesterday when bombs startled her out of bed in Kyiv. She spent several weeks in the countryside before moving to the Netherlands, where she got a job doing public relations for a foundation that helps Ukrainians leave their home country.
Ms. Tian, 30, recently moved to Lisbon to join six colleagues from her prewar job as the head of communications at a Kyiv-based investment fund. She is living in an Airbnb apartment while looking for her own place.
“Of course we are all dreaming of going back home, which we plan to do when the war ends," said Ms. Tian. “For now, this is our new reality and we are making the best of it."