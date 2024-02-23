From Singur to Sandeshkhali: ‘Land grab’ that brought Mamata Banerjee to power, now challenges TMC in Bengal
Singur and Nandigram upheaval led to Mamata Banerjee's rise to power in West Bengal, ending CPI(M)'s 34-year rule. Recent Sandeshkhali turmoil, involving land grab and sexual assault allegations, could challenge TMC's governance.
Singur, and Nandigram saw the downfall of the 34 year governance of the Communist Party of (India) in West Bengal. The Singur and Nandigram debacle also saw Mamata Banerjee, supremo of Trinamool Congress (TMC) win election and take the seat of governance. Mamata Banerjee's biggest poll agenda was - Land Grab.