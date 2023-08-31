comScore
Business News/ Politics / ‘G20 leaders are going to ask…’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on OCCRP allegations against Adani Group
"Just before the leaders of G20 are coming here, they are going to be asking what is this special company that is owned by a gentleman close to the PM and why is it in an economy like India this gentleman is being given a free ride?": Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Adani group row, in Mumbai

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 05:35 PM IST
