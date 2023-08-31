‘G20 leaders are going to ask…’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on OCCRP allegations against Adani Group1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:35 PM IST
"Just before the leaders of G20 are coming here, they are going to be asking what is this special company that is owned by a gentleman close to the PM and why is it in an economy like India this gentleman is being given a free ride?": Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Adani group row, in Mumbai