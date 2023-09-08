New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday evening in advance of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

“It will be an opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States and we will see meaningful progress on a number of issues like the GE jet engine issue, the MQ-9 Reapers, on 5G, 6G, on collaboration in critical and emerging technologies and progress also in the civil nuclear area as well. So we will mark all of that progress when the two of them meet tomorrow which shows the breadth of the relationship between our countries," said the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to a gathering of journalists.

The much-vaunted fighter jet engine deal between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) was approved by the US Congress in August, which means that the US and Indian governments can proceed to negotiate the terms of the agreement. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between GE and HAL during PM Modi’s state visit to the US in June.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi hailed the landmark signing of an MoU between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the manufacture of GE F-414 jet engines in India, for the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Light Combat Aircraft Mk 2. This trailblazing initiative to manufacture F-414 engines in India will enable greater transfer of U.S. jet engine technology than ever before," both the countries had said in a joint statement during PM Modi’s visit to America.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi welcomed India’s plans to procure General Atomics MQ-9B HALE UAVs. The MQ-9Bs, which will be assembled in India, will enhance the ISR capabilities of India’s armed forces across domains. As part of this plan, General Atomics will also establish a Comprehensive Global MRO facility in India to support of India’s long-term goals to boost indigenous defense capabilities," as per the statement.

Sullivan also indicated that “fundamental values" will also be discussed during the meeting. This may refer to discussions on human rights, democracy and press freedom. This comes after 75 Democratic Party lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden expressing concerns over “shrinking of political space" in India.