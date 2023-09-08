G20 Summit: Defence tech, 5G, civil nuclear issues to be in focus during Modi-Biden meet1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:18 PM IST
It will be an opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States and we will see meaningful process on a number of issues like the GE jet engine issue, the MQ-9 Reapers, on 5G, 6G, on collaboration in critical and emerging technologies
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on Friday evening in advance of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
