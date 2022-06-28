G-7 meeting concludes with focus on China
Several leaders from the rich nations’ club travel on to Madrid for highly anticipated NATO meeting
TELFS-BUCHEN (AUSTRIA) :The U.S. and other leading countries concluded their summit with an agreement to focus on the rising challenges posed by China, even as Russia’s war in Ukraine was the most urgent concern of the three-day gathering.
The Group of Seven nations issued a communiqué Tuesday that outlined an approach for confronting Beijing over its economic policies and human-rights issues.
The text condemned China’s aggressive action in the East and South China seas, urged Beijing to respect human rights and Hong Kong’s autonomy, and pressed it to work toward ending Russian aggression in Ukraine.
“With regard to China’s role in the global economy, we are continuing to consult on collective approaches, also beyond the G-7, to challenges posed by nonmarket policies and practices which distort the global economy," the communiqué said.
Germany, the host of the G-7, initially pushed back against hardening the tone on China but agreed to the final wording because the communiqué didn’t equate China with Russia, according to a German official.
China is regularly Germany’s biggest trade partner, according to recent data, and many of its largest companies are highly dependent on the Chinese market. Berlin has long been an advocate of critical engagement with China.
Also Tuesday, G-7 leaders will commit $5 billion to global food-security issues, with more than half coming from U.S. aid to Ukraine, the U.S. official said.
The food-security funding will support dozens of countries, the official said, attributing problems to the war in Ukraine, which has upended supplies of grain and other products. The U.S. has said Russian President Vladimir Putin has used food as a weapon of war.
“Estimates suggest that up to 40 million people can be pushed into poverty in 2022 as a result of Putin’s war on Ukraine, and its secondary effects," the U.S. official said. But the official didn’t reveal any strategy to overcome Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.
The G-7 summit in the German Alps has toggled between the immediate fallout from the war in Ukraine and the longer-term challenges presented by China. The group has announced additional sanctions against Moscow and agreed to work on a mechanism to cap the purchase price of Russian oil. An infrastructure spending plan for developing countries was also outlined as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
President Biden met early Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
After the meeting in Germany, several G-7 leaders will travel to Madrid for a gathering of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is also expected to address the West’s strategic competition with China.