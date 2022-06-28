Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / G7 Summit: Modi holds talks with European Commission chief, Trudeau on sidelines

G7 Summit: Modi holds talks with European Commission chief, Trudeau on sidelines

PM Narendra Modi at the G7
1 min read . 09:27 AM ISTSwati Luthra

  • The leaders exchanged views on contemporary global and regional developments

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, as per an official statement.

The leaders discussed resumption of negotiations on trade, investment and GI agreements between India and the European Union (EU). They also reviewed India-EU engagements in various sectors, including digital cooperation, climate action and technology and innovation

The leaders also exchanged views on contemporary global and regional developments.

Modi and Trudeau discussed bilateral relations between India and Canada and agreed to strengthen trade and economic linkages, cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as people-to-people ties.

They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.