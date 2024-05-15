Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win "10 seats in South" out of 130 Lok Sabha seats.

The Indian National Congress took to the microblogging site X to share a short video of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today, saying that the Congress would win "136 seats" ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Remember @DKShivakumar's prediction during the Karnataka Election campaign? 136, and it came to be true," Congress captioned the tweet, alleging that the Jayanagar seat was stolen by the BJP by recounting postal votes back to back until late night."

Notably, Congress did win 136 of the total 224 State Assembly seats in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha to form the 16th Assembly headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, defeating BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's vote share has been halved in India. The Congress leader also predicted that PM Modi and the BJP would fail to win any seats in South India.

"It has become obvious that PM Modi is an outgoing Prime Minister... He will not receive the mandate of the public... After two phases of elections, it became clear that in South India, the BJP is 'saaf', and in North, West, and East India, the BJP is 'half'... PM Modi is running away from the real issues... There is a wave of disappointment, and people are voting for change," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

On Sunday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that Congress and the INDIA bloc will come to power and govern the country following the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

"In my opinion, the Congress party and the INDI Alliance will come to power. There is no chance for a BJP person to become the prime minister. This country will be governed under the leadership of the Congress party and the INDI Alliance hereon. We have that much confidence," Shivakumar said after a party meeting.

Shivakumar has requested his supporters, party workers, and fans not to celebrate his birthday on May 15 due to the severe drought in the state. He has also asked them not to visit his residence or office, as he will travel for election campaigning.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!