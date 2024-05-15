‘Game over for Modi’: DK Shivakumar predicts BJP will win 10 seats in South; Congress recalls Dy CM's ‘spot-on’ forecast
The Indian National Congress took to the microblogging site X to share a short video of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today, saying that the Congress would win 136 seats ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win "10 seats in South" out of 130 Lok Sabha seats.