Ganja – ‘God’s prasad’, ‘sacred herb’, should be legalised, says SP MP Afzal Ansari; booked

Samajwadi Party Afzal Ansari called for ganja legalisation, claiming its cultural acceptance in religious gatherings. His remarks drew criticism from Hindu groups, leading to a police FIR for inciting public mischief. Ansari later said his his intention was to highlight local drug problems.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated30 Sep 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Afzal Ansari has been booked in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly advocating legalisation of ganja or cannabis.

Ansari, elder brother of slain gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, allegedly said that millions of people consume ganja during large religious gatherings, where it is referred to as “God’s prasad” and considered as a sacred herb.

Ansari, the MP from Ghazipur in east UP, also alleged asked if ganja is considered a sacred herb and prasad of Lord Shankar, then why is it portrayed in a distorted manner in society. He also said when bhang, another intoxicant, is licensed why not legalise ganja.

Ansari said large amounts of ganja was consumed at the Kumbh Mela and many sadhus, saints, and religious figures consume the substance, believing it has health benefits.

Entire Goods Train Filled With Ganja

Even if an entire goods train is filled with ganja, it would be insufficient for the upcoming religious gathering in Prayagraj, UP. Ansari, who later apologised for his remarks, also called for legalising ganja while speaking with reporters in Ghazipur.

Ansari's remarks sparked a row with many Hindu saints and organisations raising objection demanding action against him. Ansari, however, said that his remark was aimed at drawing attention towards 'ganja' smuggling and the drug problem in his area.

The FIR against Ansari was registered at the Kotwali police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 353(3) (statement inciting public mischief) by Gora Bazar police outpost in-charge Rajkumar Shukla. Ghazipur Circle Officer Sudhakar Pandey said police have an audio of Ansari's statement.

Three-term MP 

Ansari is a three-term MP from Ghazipur. He won the seat in 2004, 2019 and 2024.Ansari defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Paras Nath Rai by over 1.2 lakh votes in 2024 general elections. He won the seat in 2019 too, defeating BJP's Manoj Sinha, now J&K L-G.

On May 1, 2023, Ansari was disqualified as MP after his four-year jail sentence. His suspension was conditionally revoked on December 15, 2023 by the Supreme Court.

Afzal Ansari's younger brother, Mukhtar Ansari died of a heart attack in March this year. Mukhtar's son, Umar Ansari, alleged that his father was given a slow poison in UP jail that led to the heart attack.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 07:53 AM IST
