Garage Boxes, Memory Questions and No Crime: Inside Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents

From a legal perspective, the biggest takeaway from the investigation of President Biden’s handling of sensitive government documents was from the first sentence of the 345-page report: No criminal charges were warranted.

But after conducting 173 interviews with 147 witnesses—including five hours with the president over two days—investigators came away with many other nuggets about Biden and how he operates, including unflattering details already being seized upon by Republicans. Here’s what to know:

Impact of age

One of the most politically damaging sentences in special counsel Robert Hur’s report refers to Biden’s age and mental faculties.

“At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Hur wrote in explaining one reason he wasn’t recommending charges.

There are other references to Biden’s memory that suggest a notable decline. When he was interviewed by investigators in October 2023, Biden couldn’t remember the dates when he was vice president, including exactly when his term ended, according to the report. It said Biden also struggled to remember details about Afghanistan policy, including properly recalling whether a key figure agreed or disagreed with his own position. Most strikingly, Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died."

Biden angrily pushed back on that detail in a hastily called press conference Thursday night.

“How in the hell dare he raise that?" Biden said of the special counsel. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business."

At times, Hur’s jabs seem gratuitous. He repeatedly referenced what he characterized as Biden’s “distinctive misspelling of ‘Afganastan’" in handwritten notes dating back to the 1980s.

Biden was warned many times about classified documents

Biden blamed his staff for doing a sloppy job packing his vice president’s office, but the report shows that over the years, he was warned many times about his handling of classified materials.

During his time as vice president, staff attempted to retrieve Biden’s classified briefing books every day “but could not always do so," because he would hold on to some of the material, removing memos from a classified binder, the report said.

In 2010, a top-secret document went missing from Biden’s material, prompting one of his longtime lawyers and advisers to prepare a memo that included fairly obvious advice. Tips included that classified materials should never be reviewed in public places “such as on a train" and needed to be kept in secure locations.

What was found

Biden was dismissive when describing what might be found among the classified documents that turned up in his home and office, suggesting during a PBS interview last year that they were stray papers.

But note cards found at his Delaware home were classified up to the top-secret level, according to the report. Topics of the documents included notes “summarizing a range of issues relating to a foreign terrorist organization, including specific activities of the U.S. military."

A folder marked “EYES ONLY" was found at the Penn Biden Center. On one envelope, Biden had written: “IRAN 1/30/15," which was around the time the U.S. was negotiating a deal with Iran to halt its nuclear program.

The report contains a 22-page appendix that includes descriptions of each classified document found. They include materials on U.S. engagement with China, a memo about world leaders attending a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, intelligence assessments from the Central Intelligence Agency and a transcript of a conversation between Biden and the Ukrainian politician Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

Presidents are just like us

For anyone who has a garage full of neglected boxes, the report does offer some relatable and humanizing details about the president.

Classified documents were found in a garage among items that included a collapsed dog crate, a dog bed, a Zappos box, an empty bucket, a broken lamp wrapped with duct tape, potting soil and synthetic firewood, according to the report.

Biden also mixed urgent work notes with the mundane.

He kept writings such as “real-time minutes of National Security Council meetings" in black notebooks and memorialized his own “impressions, reflections, opinions and commentary" about people he met. Mixed in with these high-minded observations were everyday to-do lists.

‘Some of this may be classified’

Biden appeared to be aware that he retained classified material even when he was out of office, the report indicates.

In April 2017, months after Biden left the vice presidency, he met with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer, who recorded his struggle to read his own handwriting. “Do you have any idea what the hell I’m saying there," Biden said, showing his handwriting to Zwonitzer.

Then Biden gave him a warning: “Some of this may be classified, so be careful," he said to the writer, who didn’t have security clearance, according to the report.

Biden at times avoided sharing what he thought could be classified material with Zwonitzer and sometimes “skipped over notebook passages to avoid reading classified information" to his ghostwriter.

‘A historic figure’

First elected to the Senate at age 29, Biden has “long seen himself as a historic figure," Hur wrote, and he collected papers and artifacts from his career. Biden then drew from those papers to write two memoirs, published in 2007 and 2017, to prove his mettle and burnish his place in history. As Hur put it, Biden used the materials “to document his legacy, and to cite as evidence that he was a man of presidential timber."

Hur homed in on records Biden kept related to his ultimately unsuccessful efforts, as vice president, to dissuade President Barack Obama from sending additional troops to Afghanistan. Biden came under sharp criticism within and outside the Obama administration for his position, but “he always believed history would prove him right," Hur wrote.

So he kept materials documenting his opposition, including a classified handwritten memo he sent Obama over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2009, along with other records. The records were later found in his Delaware garage and home office in December 2022 and January 2023, Hur wrote.

“I guess I wanted to hang onto it for posterity’s sake," Biden told investigators when asked why he kept a memo he wrote to Obama disagreeing with the surge of troops.

Echoes of 2016

The report’s release eerily echoes controversies from the Justice Department’s recent past.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, FBI Director James Comey harshly criticized the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, for allegedly endangering national security by using a private email server for government business while she was secretary of state, even though investigators didn’t think they could bring a criminal case. The inspector general later rebuked Comey for ignoring Justice Department policy in making the remarks, and Clinton’s allies blamed him for putting Trump over the top in the 2016 contest.

Biden nominated Merrick Garland to the post of attorney general to underscore the department’s independence and restabilize it. On Thursday, Biden’s allies faulted the report for what they viewed as repeating Comey’s mistakes, in making public detailed allegations in a case in which prosecutors aren’t pursuing criminal charges.

Aruna Viswanatha contributed to this article.

Write to Annie Linskey at annie.linskey@wsj.com and C. Ryan Barber at ryan.barber@wsj.com