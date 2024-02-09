Garage Boxes, Memory Questions and No Crime: Inside Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents
Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Feb 2024, 06:20 PM IST
SummaryThe special counsel’s conclusions mean no charges for President Biden, but the findings deliver a feast for his political opponents.
From a legal perspective, the biggest takeaway from the investigation of President Biden’s handling of sensitive government documents was from the first sentence of the 345-page report: No criminal charges were warranted.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less