Garage Boxes, Memory Questions and No Crime: Inside Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents

There are other references to Biden’s memory that suggest a notable decline. When he was interviewed by investigators in October 2023, Biden couldn’t remember the dates when he was vice president, including exactly when his term ended, according to the report. It said Biden also struggled to remember details about Afghanistan policy, including properly recalling whether a key figure agreed or disagreed with his own position. Most strikingly, Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died."