Gautam Gambhir quits politics, rival AAP says BJP denying him Lok Sabha elections ticket
As Gautam Gambhir quit active politics, AAP said BJP was denying him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, announced his decision to quit active politics, rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took an indirect jibe at the leader, saying the saffron party “makes anyone its candidate, without considering their eligibility or commitment to work for the people". The AAP also said that Gautam Gambhir's request to BJP leadership to relieve him of his political duties “revealed" that the saffron party was not fielding him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.